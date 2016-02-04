Erdoğan: Peace talks have no purpose if Russia continues airstrikes

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday criticized the peace talks being held in Geneva, which were recently put on hold and said that they are pointless as long as the Assad Regime and Russia continue airstrikes, Report informs referring to the BBC.

Speaking at San Ignacio De Loyola University in the Peruvian capital after receiving an honorary PhD degree, Erdoğan touched upon the 'temporary pause' imposed on the peace talks and said the world is awaiting a resolution.

"Why did you come together in Geneva?" the president asked, and said that the Syrian Crisis has created the biggest humanitarian tragedy since the end of World War II.

He underscored that it was crucial to put an end to the oppressive Assad regime, and enter a political transition process where the legitimate demands of the Syrians are met

"They always convene, get together, eat, drink and then leave. Now they are giving a date for end-February. Let us watch. You will see that once it is February 28 they will postpone it again," he said.

Moscow says there will be no respite in its air campaign, which it says targets "terrorists."