Erdoğan: We can understand the grief France is suffering now

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan conveyed his condolences to the French nation after the deadly attacks in Paris that killed more than 100 people on Friday night, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

"On behalf of the Turkish nation and on my own behalf, I would like to offer my condolences to my counterpart Mr. Hollande and the people of France and I wish a quick recovery to the injured people," Erdoğan said in a statement he gave hours after the attacks took place.

"Turkey knows very well the meaning of terror and its results. We can understand the grief France is suffering now and share the pain of both President Hollande and the French people," Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan underlined the importance of adopting a common stance against terrorism in order to prevent the terror attacks and said terrorism has no religion, nationality or country.