Erdoğan intends to make a tour to resolve Qatar crisis

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan intends to carry out a diplomatic tour to countries involved in the Qatari crisis to establish a political dialogue between Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, R.T. Erdoğan told the Turkish reporters on the plane while returning back from the G20 summit in Hamburg.

"Maybe, after 15 July, I will make a diplomatic tour.Turkey can help restore dialogue in the region", Turkish President said.

According to him, planned visit to the region should not be considered as mediation attempt, because Kuwait has already taken role of mediator, Turkey only supports these efforts.

R.T. Erdoğan said, the US President Donald Trump discussed this issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and all G20 leaders are interested in resolving the crisis.