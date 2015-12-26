Erdogan called on Middle East to unite against incitement to hatred

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the Middle East countries come together to confront a conspiracy to foment interfaith strife in the region.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, the Turkish leader in his interview to television channel "Al Arabiya" said that, "the world has intentions to divide us, so we need to combine our efforts. Look at what is happening in Iraq, Syria, Palestine and Libya" .

Turkish President added that the countries in the region to overcome these problems, and if they succeed, the Islamic world will become more powerful. Erdogan said in an interview that some differences on regional issues between Turkey and Iran.

"There are differences between Turkey and Iran, but I do not want these differences impact on good neighborly relations", said Erdogan, noting that "sectarian differences should not induce us to become enemies, Islam must be our guide."