Ennahda shut out of new Tunisian government

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tunisia's nominated Prime Minister Habib Essid has said he has formed his new government after negotiations among the Nidaa Tounes party and other smaller partners in the parliament, but without any cabinet posts for members of the Islamist party Ennahda, Report informs citing foreign mass media.

Essid named Farhat Hacheni as defence minister and handed the finance portfolio to Lassaad Zarrouk, an independent economist and director of an insurance company.

Taieb Baccouche, a leading member of Nidaa Tounes, which won the most seats in parliament in elections in October, will be foreign minister.

"They will work on the programme of Nidaa Tounes with the help of the other parties. It is a government for all Tunisians to apply democracy," Essid said.

The full assembly must now vote to accept the new parliament.

Last year's election was widely seen as one of the last steps in Tunisia's path to full democracy after its 2011 uprising.