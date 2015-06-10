Employee of US Embassy in Cairo arrested on suspicion of terrorism

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ An employee of the US Embassy in Cairo, was arrested by Egyptian security forces on suspicion of terrorism.

Report informs, "the Daily News Egypt" stated on Tuesday.

The US diplomatic representation also confirmed the information about the detention of Egyptian citizen working in the embassy. In addition, the embassy refused to give personal information about him.

According to media reports, the person arrested, is 42-year-old Ahmed Ali. He worked as a security officer in the embassy. Egyptian State Security Prosecutor's Office accuses the embassy employee of being the leader of the group "brigades of Helwan" and carrying out 13 attacks, including undermining and arson Helwan court in a Cairo suburb.