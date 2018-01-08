Emmanuel Macron offers Xi Jinping a horse

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ During a three-day tour of China, French President Emmanuel Macron offered Chinese President Xi Jinping a horse of the elite French Republican Guard, Report informs citing the Reuters.

An adept of soft diplomacy and symbols, Macron picked an 8-year old brown gelding named Vesuvius from the presidential cavalry corps.

The choice of the gift, an “unprecedented diplomatic gesture” according to the French presidency, was made after the Chinese president expressed his fascination for the 104 horsemen who escorted him during his last visit to Paris in 2014.