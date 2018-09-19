Emergency summit on Brexit to be convened in mid-November

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ / President of the European Council Donald Tusk intends to convene an emergency summit of 27 member-states of the community dedicated to the negotiations on the UK's withdrawal from the EU in mid-November, Report informs citing TASS.

"I would like to conclude the talks this autumn, so I will propose to the leaders to convene a summit around the middle of November," he said at a press conference in Salzburg, where the two-day informal EU summit will open tonight.