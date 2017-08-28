Emergency state declared in Texas due to flood

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Up to 2,000 people suffering from the flood caused by the hurricane Harvey were evacuated from districts of Houston city.

Report informs citing the BBC.

Torrential rains continue in other districts of the state of Texas.

According to the National Meteorological Service, an emergency state was declared due to the flood in the city limit where the transport is paralyzed.

Five people have been reported dead; however, two deaths are not confirmed yet: one person passed away on Friday evening during fire in his house in Arkansas county; one woman driving a car during the flood died.

Strong wind causes obstacles to rescue workers. Thousands of people have been left without electricity.

US President Donald Trump intends to visit Texas to familiarize himself with the scale of the natural disaster.