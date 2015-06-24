Elysee Palace : France would not tolerate acts that threaten its security

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ France has summoned the US envoy in Paris over claims that the US spied on President Francois Hollande and his two predecessors, officials say, Report informs citing foreign media.

According to the information, the US National Security Agency (NSA) spied on Mr Hollande, Nicolas Sarkozy and Jacques Chirac between 2006-12.

Mr Hollande called an emergency meeting and said France would "not tolerate" acts that threaten its security.

The US said it would not comment on "specific intelligence allegations".

Ned Price, a spokesman for the US National Security Council, added that the US was "not targeting and will not target the communications of Mr Hollande".

The NSA has previously been accused of spying on German Chancellor Angela Merkel and on Brazilian and Mexican leaders.