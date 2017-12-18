Electricity fully restored at the US busiest airport

© Reuters/ Fikri Yusuf

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Power has been fully restored at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Report informs, mayor of Atlanta Kasim Reed tweeted.

Earlier, it was said that a fire caused extensive damage in an underground electrical facility, impacting substations serving the airport. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

As a result of the incident, all flights were canceled at the airport.

Hartsfield-Jackson airport is considered the busiest in the world. Airport with 2,500 planes serves 275,000 passengers every day.