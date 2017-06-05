Eighteen people remain in critical condition after London attack

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Eighteen people remain in a critical condition and a further 18 are still being treated in hospital after Saturday's attack on London Bridge.

Report informs, Reuters quotes British health authorities.

Seven people were killed and 48 needed hospital treatment when three militants rammed a van into pedestrians before running into the busy Borough Market area where they slit people's throats and stabbed them indiscriminately.

12 people, including four women were detained on suspicion of involvement in the terrorist attack.

