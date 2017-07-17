Eight people killed in mosque in Nigeria

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ Eight people were killed in a suicide bomb blast at a mosque in Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria on Monday, Report informs, AFP reported, citing local first responders.

The explosion occurred at around 5:30 a.m. when a female suicide bomber detonated a device at a mosque in the London Ciki area of Maiduguri, the head of the Borno state emergency management agency Ahmed Satomi said.

"She killed eight people and injured 15 others. The mosque was being guarded by civilian JTF (joint task force militia) during prayers," he added.

“Suspected girl was pursued from another part of the city by residents, to whom her movement seemed suspicious. When she approached the mosque, they demanded her to stop for a search, but she suddenly ran into the mosque and activated the explosives”, A. Satomi, said.

He added that three more suicide bombers were seen in the city almost at the same time. Two of them were liquidated, the third managed to activate the explosives.