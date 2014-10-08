 Top
    Eight cases of Ebola virus identified in the EU

    In this case, the European Commission claim they do not see the threat of the epidemic in Europe

    Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Eight cases of Ebola virus has been revealed. Report informs referring to the ITAR-Tass it was said by the representative of the European Commission Frederic Vincent. At the same time, he stressed that "there is no risk of an epidemic". "All cases of diseases associated with individuals returning from affected regions of Africa," he said.

    Frederic Vincent particularly emphasized that in Europe "stringent procedures in connection with that disease” are being carried out, therefore “there is no risk of spread of the disease, or the beginning of the epidemic”.

