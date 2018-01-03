Eiffel Tower closed in Paris due to severe weather

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Eiffel Tower was closed today for visitors because of the strong winds that hit the French capital. This is what the company, which is the operator of the most famous landmark in Paris. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The western, northern part of France, as well as the Paris area, were affected this morning by the storm Eleanor, which caused numerous power interruptions and air traffic violations. At noon the storm headed for the eastern part of the country.

French emergency service Sécurité civile said in several departments, a total of 9 people were injured because of the hurricane, four are in serious condition.

The national electricity company Enedis previously reported that 200,000 homes were cut off from electricity supply due to a hurricane.