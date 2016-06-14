 Top
    Eiffel Tower closed by strike action

    A strike closed the Eiffel Tower for most of staff who demanded more help to deal with pickpockets operating around the Paris landmark

    Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ French unions continue to strike across the country, despite holding the European Football Championship. Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, staff of Eiffel Tower joined the protests.

    As a result, the main tourist center of Paris will be closed all day.

    In the near future, in the French capital, as well as other major cities will be mass protests. French unions call on the authorities to abandon the controversial labor reform, which earlier this year the Cabinet has introduced. 

