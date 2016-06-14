Eiffel Tower closed by strike action

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ French unions continue to strike across the country, despite holding the European Football Championship. Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, staff of Eiffel Tower joined the protests.

As a result, the main tourist center of Paris will be closed all day.

In the near future, in the French capital, as well as other major cities will be mass protests. French unions call on the authorities to abandon the controversial labor reform, which earlier this year the Cabinet has introduced.