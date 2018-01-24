Egyptian presidential candidate removed from list and arrested

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Egyptian presidential candidate Sami Anan was removed from the list of nominees and arrested.

Report informs referring to Haberturk, the National Election Commission said.

The Commission linked it with military title of Sami Anan.

He was the Chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces General Staff during the presidency of Hosni Mubarak. S. Anan commented on the cancellation of his candidacy: "This is a great crime and a violation of law".

Notably, Egyptian president Abdel Fatah al-Sisi will be nominated in the upcoming presidential elections.

The first round of the presidential election will be held on March 26-28 this year, and the second round on April 24-26. Candidates must submit their applications on January 20-29.

Al-Sisi has been heading Egypt since 2014. He replaced Mohammed Morsi, who has been overthrown and is now in jail.