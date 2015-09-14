Egyptian police officers accidentally shoot dead 12 Mexican tourists

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Egyptian security forces mistakenly shot at a Mexican tourist convoy, killing 12 and injuring 10.

Egyptian police officers have accidentally opened fire against a group of tourists, a majority of whom were Mexicans, considering they were terrorists, leaving 12 people dead, the Interior Ministry has said, Report informs referring to Russian media.

According to reports, 10 people from the group were injured.

The ministry said the incident took place during a security operation carried out by police in the Western desert's Al Wahat area.