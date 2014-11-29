 Top
    Egyptian court drops case against former President Hosni Mubarak over protester deaths

    The panel of judges found him guiltless of corruption cases and exporting gas to Israel

    Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Cairo Criminal Court dropped charges against the former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak accused of involvement in the deaths of protesters in January 2011, Report informs referring to ITAR-TASS.

    At the same time the acquittal of former president passed in other articles dealing with cases of corruption and exporting gas to Israel.

    In addition, other defendants - former Interior Minister Habib al-Adly and large group of police officers recognized innocent.The court's decision is not final, the parties will be able to process their appeal.

    Mubarak and former Interior Minister Habib al-Egypt Adly on June 2, 2012 were sentenced at Cairo criminal court to life imprisonment, but in mid-January 2013th Egyptian Court of Cassation upheld the appeal of lawyers of ex-president of the judgment and decided to appoint a new hearing.A former long-term head of Egypt  rejects all the charges against him.

