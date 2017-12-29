 Top
    Egyptian church attack kills 9, injuries 10 - UPDATED

    10 people were wounded

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ 9 people were killed and 10 were injured as a result of an attack on Mar-Mina church near Cairo city, Egypt.

    Report informs referring to the TASS, Egyptian Ministry of Health said

    Among the dead - 4 policemen guarding the church, and five civilians.

    ***16:00 

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ 5 people, including two police were killed, 5 injured after two gunmen attacked on a church in Helwan region of Cairo city, Egypt.

    Report informs citing foreign media, Egyptian ministry of health says.

    One gunman was neutralized by police, but another fled. 

