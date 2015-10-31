Egyptian authorities: No survivors in Russian Airbus A321 plane crash

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Egyptian authorities there are no survivors in Russian Airbus A321 plane crash, Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, Associated Press reported Saturday.

"There are no survivors in Russian plane crash," the authorities confirmed.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft A321 of the airline Kolavia carrying out flight Sharm el-Sheikh - Petersburg crashed on Saturday, October 31, 100km from Arish in North Sinai. Al Arabiya TV channel said citing Egyptian security services that the airliner was completely destroyed. There were 224 people onboard.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry of Egypt 3 men, 138 women and 17 children aged from 2 to 17 years were on board of the Russian aircraft that crashed in Egypt.

According to the airport’s administration report, all passengers and crewmembers were Russian citizens.