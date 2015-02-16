​Egyptian Air Force inflicts airstrikes on IS positions

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Egyptian Air Force has launched a series of air strikes on the positions of the Islamic State radical group in Libya after they posted execution video of 21 Egyptian Copts on the Internet, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The execution of captured Egyptians in Libya was shot on February 15 on the Internet social resources, belonging to the ISIS.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi addressing to the nation, said that Cairo reserves the right to respond for the execution of their hostages by ISIS militants.