EgyptAir domestic flight from Alexandria to Cairo hijacked - VIDEO- UPDATED

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ A Cyprus official has told the Associated Press that a bomb is suspected on board the hijacked Egypt plane, which has landed at Larnaka airport, Report informs referring to the Associated Press.

Some more details are reaching us of the hijacking. State radio says the EgyptAir domestic flight from Alexandria to Cairo has landed in Cyprus.

The Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation reported that 55 people were on board, with a crew of seven. There were earlier reports of about 80 to 81 people on board.

At least one man was thought to be armed. The hijacking occurred in Cyprus's flight information region and the airliner was diverted to Larnaca.

***10:32

An EgyptAir domestic flight traveling from Alexandria to Cairo has been hijacked, according to the airline's spokeswoman.

The hijackers asked for the flight to land in Cyprus, said the spokeswoman, who asked not to be identified in line with company policy.

The island's state broadcaster later reported that the plane landed at Larnaca airport.

CNN Greece reported that the A320 aircraft had taken off from Alexandria at 8 a.m. local time with 81 passengers aboard.