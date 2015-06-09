​Egypt summons the US Ambassador over Muslim Brotherhood's visit to Washington

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Egypt summoned the U.S. Ambassador in Cairo to show displeasure at Muslim Brotherhood's figures coming to Washington for a private conference since this radical movement is banned in Egypt, Report informs citing Russian media.

The leaders of this movement are accused of inciting violence and killings during the mass Islamist clashes with their political opponents, in July 2013, held not far away from Cairo University. more than 10 people suffered from the riots, hundreds were injured.

The sources declined to say precise date, though one said it was in recent days.

According to one source, the representatives of the US authorities did not intend to hold a meeting with members of the Muslim Brotherhood.

State Department spokesman Jeff Rathke declined to say whether Beecroft was summoned by the Egyptian authorities or whether U.S. officials would meet Brotherhood figures visiting Washington, telling reporters he was aware of media reports of such a visit but that "I don’t have any meetings to announce."