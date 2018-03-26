Egypt starts three-day presidential elections

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Two candidates will compete in presidential elections that began today and will last until March 28, Report informs citing the Interfax.

The current Egyptian president, 63-year-old Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and 65-year-old leader of the Al-Ghad party ("Tomorrow") Moussa Mostafa Moussa will fight for the post of president. A.Fattah al-Sisi announced his re-nomination in January this year.

The second candidate, M.Musa, applied for participation in the elections of the President of Egypt at the last minute - 15 minutes before the deadline for registration of applicants.