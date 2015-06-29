Egypt's state prosecutor killed in Cairo bomb attack

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Egypt's state prosecutor Hisham Barakat has been killed after his motorcade was hit by a bomb blast in the capital Cairo.

"He has passed away," Justice Minister Ahmed al-Zind told the AFP news agency at the hospital where Barakat had been taken following the bombing on Monday.

An earlier report said that Barakat had suffered from "internal bleeding" and that he had undergone surgery at al-Nozha hospital in the Egyptian capital.

Two civilians and two police officers were also reportedly injured in the attack, which took place in the Heliopolis district of Cairo, outside a military college.

Witnesses said the bombing was strong enough to shatter glasses in nearby storefronts and homes. A large plume of black smoke and several smouldering cars were seen near a row of apartment buildings.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. The now outlawed group Muslim Brotherhood has condemned the killing.