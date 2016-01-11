Egypt's parliament convenes its opening session

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Egypt’s new parliament began its opening session Sunday, for the first time in more than three years, after the previous parliament was dissolved in mid-2012, Report informs referring to the Voice of America. The new parliament will reportedly be dominated by an alliance loyal to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The parliament has 568 elected members while another 28 were appointed by Sisi himself. The previous parliament was elected in 2011-2012 through the country's first free elections, which were held after an uprising that ousted Hosni Mubarak and ended his 30-year-long presidency.

However, in 2012, a court dissolved that parliament ruling that the election laws at the time were unconstitutional, Reuters reported. A year later, Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood who was elected as Mubarak’s successor, was overthrown by an army led by Sisi.

While Sisi says that the parliament's reconvening is a sign of the country’s progress toward a democratic government after the military takeover, critics say it is only a cover for authoritarianism.