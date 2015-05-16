Egypt's former president Morsi sentenced to death

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Egypt's former President Mohamed Morsi has been sentenced to death on charges of escaping from prison and espionage.

Report informs referring to Russian TASS, the court ruled Morsi guilty of giving state security reports to Hamas and Iran with an aim of destabilizing the country. In addition, the court ruled Morsi guilty of organizing a prison escape during the 2011 uprising which toppled Hosni Mubarak.

"We are free revolutionaries, we will continue the march," the defendants chanted in the courtroom.

The case will be referred to Egypt's Grand Mufti for a non-binding opinion on the verdict. The final decision on the execution will be made on June 2.