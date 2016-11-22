Egypt’s Court of Cassation overturns life sentence against Mursi

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Egypt’s Court of Cassation has overturned a life sentence against deposed president Mohamed Mursi and 21 other high-ranking members of the Muslim Brotherhood Islamist organization in the treason and espionage case.

Among those sentenced to death there are spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood group Mohammed Badie, his deputy Rashad Al-Bayoumi, one of the active leaders of Essam Al-Arian and former speaker of the Islamists’ parliament Saad El Katatni.

On May 16, 2015, M. Morsi and dozens of Muslim Brotherhood member were sentenced to death in the "Great Escape" case. After that the documents were submitted for approval to the country’s Supreme Mufti.