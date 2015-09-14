Egypt restricts entry of citizens from Libya, Algeria and Morocco due to threat of extremism

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Egyptian authorities are to impose restrictions on the entry of citizens of North African countries, particularly Libya, Algeria and Morocco, Report informs citing Russian media.

According to the available information, when visiting Egypt, the citizens of these countries will be required to obtain an entry visa and a special permit from the security structures. An exception will be made for tourist groups of more than ten people.

Sources of publications made it clear that a temporary measure was introduced to prevent infiltration of extremists into Egypt from North Africa.