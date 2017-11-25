Egypt mosque attackers carried ISIS flags

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ The militants who carried out an attack during Friday prayers at a mosque in Egypt's Sinai peninsula were carrying ISIS flags, the country's chief prosecutor, Nabil Sadeq, said Saturday.

Report informs citing the Interfax.

According to the N. Sadeq attackers looked like 25-30 years old. They came to Bir al-Abed on five all road vehicles. Some of the militants weared masks, and those that were with open faces had long beards and hair All the militants were dressed in camouflage pants and black T-shirts.

Earlier it was reported that, death toll has risen to 305 worshipers, including 27 children.

A three-day mourning declared in Egypt.