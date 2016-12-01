Egypt military court jails 296 Morsi loyalists

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ An Egyptian military court sentenced on Wednesday 296 loyalists of former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi from one to 25 years over inciting violence and storming a judicial complex in Ismailia province northeast of the capital Cairo, Report informs referring to the Xinhua.

Mohamed Badie, top chief of Morsi's now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, along with three other Islamists, have been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The case dates back to mid-August 2013 when Morsi's supporters violently stormed Ismailia Court Complex following a deadly security dispersal of two pro-Morsi sit-ins in Cairo and Giza that left about 1,000 people dead.