Egypt: Militant attack kills 9, including a child

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ At least 9 members of a family, including a child, have been killed and one injured in an attack by unknown militants in Egypt’s restive north Sinai province. “The attack on the family happened on Wednesday when masked militants attacked their house. Eight people were killed and one person was severely injured,” Abdel Fattah Harhor, Report informs referring to the foreign media, North Sinai governor said.

“The militants planted bombs in a car parking area near the house that had six vehicles,” security sources said. Residents of the neighbourhood described the explosion as huge. “Primary investigation shows that the killed people belonged to same family from Rafah. Police forces are currently searching for attackers responsible for the incident,” Harhor said. Egypt’s North Sinai has witnessed many violent attacks by militants against police and army personnel since the January 2011 revolution that toppled the ex-president Hosni Mubarak, This incident is one of few that targeted civilians.