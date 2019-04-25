Egypt extends state of emergency for three months

Egyptian authorities have extended state of emergency (PE) for three months in the country. A curfew was introduced in several areas of Sinai which borders with Israel and the Gaza strip.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg.

The state of emergency was introduced by the President in April 2017 after two terrorist attacks in Tanta and Alexandria. More than 50 people were killed and more than 100 injured as a result of those attacks. The authorities constantly extend the state of emergency in the fight against extremists.

The next government decision is supposed to allow Egyptian intelligence agencies to "take the necessary measures to counter the dangers of terrorism and prevent its financing, as well as to protect security in all parts of the country".