Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Egypt's court of appeal has rejected the appeal of a three-year jail sentence for corruption by the country's former President Hosni Mubarak and his sons Alaa and Gamal, Report informs citing local Al-Ahram newspaper.

The 87-year-old politician was sentenced to three years in prison in May 2014 for embezzling millions in public funds to renovate the presidential palace, alongside his two sons.