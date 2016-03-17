Egypt: 5 soldiers killed, 8 injured in terror attack

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ At least five soldiers were killed and ten others were injured when militants attacked an army checkpoint with mortar shell in Egypt’s restive North Sinai on Thursday, Report informs citing the Russian TASS.

A mortar shell fired by militants exploded at the checkpoint in the city of Rafah killing at least five soldiers and injuring eight others, security officials said.

The injured were transferred to the hospital for treatment, most of them in critical condition, the sources added.