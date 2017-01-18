Snowden’s residence permit in Russia extended until 2020

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ A Russian residence permit for US whistleblower Edward Snowden has been extended until 2020 and soon he will have all legal grounds to apply for the Russian citizenship. Report informs citing the TASS, Snowden’s lawyer Anatoly Kucherena said Wednesday.

He added that Snowden could obtain the Russian citizenship in some time as, according to the country’s legislation, one has to live in Russia not less than five years to apply for citizenship.

"The residence permit for Edward Snowden has been extended for three years until 2020," Kucherena said.

In 2013, Snowden leaked classified documents pertaining to mass surveillance practices carried out by US authorities around the globe. The same year, Russia granted the whistleblower temporary asylum for one year. In August 2014, Snowden received a three-year residence permit to live in Russia.

