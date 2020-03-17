ECHR cancels hearings over COVID-19 fears

According to the World Health Organization, the new coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December, has infected more than 110,000 people in at least 110 countries and territories globally. The virus outbreak has become one of the biggest threats to the global economy, as well as the activity of international organizations. Some major events around the world have been canceled due to new coronavirus.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has also canceled scheduled hearings until the end of April, as part of a range of emergency measures announced on Monday amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

“The premises of the European Court of Human Rights are no longer accessible to the public and the hearings scheduled for March and April are canceled, pending further decisions," the statement read.

The time limits in proceedings that have currently been filed are also suspended for one month, starting from March 16, 2020.