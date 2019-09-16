EC urges London to provide specific proposals for Brexit

The European Commission is waiting for concrete proposals from London to solve the problem of the Irish border after Brexit and is ready to analyze them, EU said in a statement, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a meeting to review the state of the current technical negotiations between the EU and the country on the issue of Brexit and discuss the next steps.

“President Juncker recalled that it is the UK’s accountability to come forward with legally operational solutions which would possibly perchance very successfully be fancy minded with the Withdrawal Agreement,” the European Commission acknowledged in a press free up after the 2 men lunched in Luxembourg.

“President Juncker underlined the Commission’s persevered willingness and openness to peek whether such proposals meet the targets of the backstop. Such proposals uncover no longer yet been made.”

Britain is due to leave the EU on October 31.