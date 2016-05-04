EC proposes to introduce penalty for refusing to accept refugees

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ EU countries refusing to accept refugees could face a penalty of 250,000 euros (about 290 thousand USD), Report informs citing the BBC.

The punitive clause is one of the most controversial points included in the revised Dublin accord on asylum seekers, expected to be presented by the European Commission on Wednesday.

The Commission is trying to distribute refugees more justly across all EU member states, alleviating the disproportionate pressures on the first entry EU countries of Greece and Italy who have so far bore the brunt of the large refugee flows.

According to FT, the Commission is trying to restore the free Schengen area movement within the EU, which has crumbled under the refugee pressures, as many EU member states have opted to close their borders.

The report cites four EU officials familiar with the revised proposal as saying that the penalty will be set at 250,000 euros per asylum seekers refused entry into EU countries, but they add that the amount will be finally determined after negotiations.