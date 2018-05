Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ The results of testing of Ebola vaccine on humans were positive.Test vaccination of two dozen volunteers has shown that high doses of the drug dramatically increase the chances of recovery without any side effects, Report informs citing BBC News.

The new drug for the Ebola treatment has been developed by GlaxoSmithKline company.

Totally, nearly 200 people from the US, UK, Switzerland and Mali took part in testing the vaccine.

According to WHO data on November 27, 15 thousand 935 cases of infection have been registered worldwide; 5000 689 people died of the disease. The largest number of victims accounted for Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.