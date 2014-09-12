​Ebola spreads quicker, than WHO can control

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ebola spreads quicker, than a possibility to control a disease and treat new patients. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, it was said in the statement of the CEO of the World Health Organization (WHO) Margaret Chang distributed today.

"The burst of Ebola which “reigns” in the Western Africa, is the largest, the most difficult and hard (outbreak of a virus) for 40-year history of a disease. The number of infected people grows much quicker, than a possibility to cure them," Chan declared at conference in Geneva.

WHO provided information that the number of victims of the fatal virus Ebola had reached 2296 people, totally, 4293 have got infected with the virus. Generally, WHO concluded, that Ebola virus continued to spread promptly in the Western Africa. Fever mortality makes 53%. The effective vaccine doesn't exist yet. WHO recognized ethic to use experimental drugs for treatment of the disease.

Ebola was found in 1976 in Zaire (nowadays DRC) and was called after the river near which there were villages with the first infected people.