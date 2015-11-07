Ebola outbreak: Sierra Leone to be declared disease-free

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ People in Sierra Leone are celebrating ahead of expected official confirmation that the country is free of Ebola, Report informs citing BBC.

The outbreak killed almost 4,000 people in Sierra Leone over the past 18 months.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to confirm the news later.

Thousands of people took to the streets of the capital, Freetown, at the stroke of midnight - marking 42 days without a single declared case of the disease.