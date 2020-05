An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck 28 km west of Lampa in Peru.

The quake occurred at a depth of 144 km, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

No casualties were reported yet.

The Great Peruvian Earthquake, which originated off the coast of Peru on May 31, 1970, and caused massive landslides and claimed approximately 70,000 lives.