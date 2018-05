Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ 5.5-magnitude earthquake occurred on the south-west of Cyprus island.

Report informs referring to "RIA Novosti", the US Geological Survey Map agency reported today.

According to reports, the quake occurred in 14 km north-west from Pafos town. Earthquake took place at a depth of 10 km.

The information about the victims of the natural disaster and destruction was not provided.