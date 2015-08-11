Earthquake occurs near Kuril Islands

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ 4.7-point earthquake was recorded near the Kuril Islands of Russia's Sakhalin province.

Report informs referring to "Interfax" agency, the quake occurred at 00:59 a.m. local time in the Pacific Ocean, 55 km east of the island of Shikotan. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 80 km.

According to the local emergency center, the tremors were not felt in the residential areas of the region.

Tsunami alert has not been declared in connection with the earthquake in Sakhalin region.