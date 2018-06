Baku. 20 June.REPORT.AZ/ Earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude occurred near the coast of Chile. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was stated by the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicenter was located 76 kilometers north-west of the city of Talcahuano. Center lies at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Information about the possible destruction or casualties were not reported. The threat of a tsunami has not been announced.