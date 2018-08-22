Earthquake leaves two-hundred-meter skyscraper tilted in Venezuela

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of the earthquake in Venezuela, a two-hundred-meter skyscraper tilted, Report informs quoting RIA Novosti.

According to the Minister of the Interior of Venezuela, Nestor Reverol, the last five floors of the two-hundred-meter unfinished skyscraper in Caracas, known as the Tower of David, tilted by 25%.

"We are prepared, because the Tower of David is an old building and it has cracked on the upper floors, it can collapse from any movement," said Hernan Mateo, the head of the civil defense of the municipality of Libertador.

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the north of Venezuela. The earthquake was at a depth of 113 km.

No information about killed and injured people was reported.