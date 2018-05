Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ 5.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in Oklahoma State of the US.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, US Geological Survey reported.

According to information, the epicenter located at 80 km distance from Oklahoma State, near Cushing city. According to Fox News, no information reported on destruction and casualties.

The quake was felt in the states of Missouri and Arkansas.