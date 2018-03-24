Earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ A massive 6.8 earthquake has struck near Papua New Guinea, rocking the Ring of Fire, Report informs, the US Geological Survey has confirmed.

The quake struck at a depth of 67.8km at 11.24am local time, (12.23 Baku time) 115km east of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea.

The Centre said: “An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 occurred in the New Britain region, Papua New Guinea at 11.24 UTC on Saturday March 24.

“Based on all available data there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake."